Ric Flair Calls WrestleMania Saturday Main Event One Of The Best In Years

Ric Flair has delivered high praise for the WrestleMania 42 Night One main event between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, calling it one of the best matches he has seen in years.

Rhodes successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship in a hard-hitting and physically demanding contest. The match reached a dramatic peak when Orton countered a Cody Cutter attempt with a perfectly timed RKO, leaving Rhodes visibly battered, including a swollen, nearly shut left eye.

Despite the damage, Rhodes rallied late in the match, delivering Cross Rhodes to secure the victory.

The aftermath added further intensity, as Orton attacked Rhodes following the bell, striking him with the championship and delivering a punt kick before exiting.

Flair took to social media shortly after the show to share his thoughts on the bout, praising both competitors.

“One of the Greatest Matches I’ve Seen in the Last Few Years. Congrats to Cody Rhodes but there is no winner or loser. Randy Orton, you were spectacular. You both represent so well at the highest level. I have so much respect for you both,” Flair wrote.

The endorsement from one of wrestling’s most respected figures underscores the impact of the match, which is already being widely discussed as a standout moment from WrestleMania 42 weekend.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania coverage and fallout.