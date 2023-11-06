Ric Flair Didn’t Like Paul Heyman’s Comments About Bobby Heenan On ESPN

Paul Heyman upset Ric Flair during his appearance on “First Take” on ESPN a few months ago.

During a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, “The Nature Boy” recalled “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline’s comments about Bobby “The Brain” Heenan not sitting well with him.

“I know Dangerously [Heyman] was being funny on TV, but he was on First Take and Stephen A goes, ‘what did you think of Bobby Heenan?’ [Heyman] goes, ‘Ah, he’s dead. Who cares,'” Flair recalled. “Everybody goes, ‘That’s to get heat.’ It got heat with me.”

Flair continued, “The answer is, ‘Yeah, he’s the greatest of all time.’ It didn’t get over with me at all. He’s just being a heel. Be a heel on me. Don’t say something stupid about somebody who is the greatest of all time.”

