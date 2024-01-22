Ric Flair Reveals Advice That He Gave To Powerhouse Hobbs

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on his backstage interaction with Powerhouse Hobbs at a recent episode of AEW Dynamite while on Busted Open Radio.

“Hobbs is the guy I poked in the eye, right? He asked me what I thought, and I said, ‘Do you really want me to tell you?’ I spent a half hour with him after, showing him stuff that will make him better. Just little detail things. He’s got an incredible amount of talent, but sometimes the guys come along and they miss the difference between good and great. They learn how to do something spectacular, but they are fundamentally weak.

I was just showing him, like an example, a better way to kick a guy that is down. Get him close to the ropes, grab the top rope where you help balance yourself, rather than trying to free kick somebody. If you can balance yourself, it looks like you’re stomping a mudhole in them, and they won’t feel it if you know what you’re doing. He’s too big of a guy and too impressive to be able to press slam and throw guys around and then throw a punch that wouldn’t break an egg, which wasn’t the case with the punch we’re talking about, I’m just giving an example.”

RIC FLAIR CHOPS POWERHOUSE HOBBS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/I9HGKziqUU — RTR Wrestling Network (@RTRWrestling) January 11, 2024

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)