Ric Flair Reveals Bio-Pic About His Legendary Life & Career Is Being Made

A bio-pic on the iconic life and career of “The Nature Boy” appears to be in the works.

And that’s straight from the horse’s mouth!

Multiple-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Ric Flair recently appeared as a guest on the popular morning radio program, “The Breakfast Club,” and spoke about the project being green lit.

“I know… Guess what? It’s coming down,” Flair said when asked about a potential movie on his life. “No (it’s not based on my book).”

Flair continued, “I can’t tell you any more than that. I just got the word… the writer’s strike is over. I can’t say any more.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.