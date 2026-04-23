Ric Flair Says WWE Ignored Request To Induct Dennis Rodman

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including whether he attended the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony and how Dennis Rodman called him to request his induction.

Flair said, “No, but I asked — Dennis Rodman called me and said, ‘Will you induct me into the Hall of Fame?’ And I sent to the powers that be, ‘Dennis wants me to induct [him].’ I never got a call back.”

On Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman inducting Rodman:

“I’m very happy for Kevin and Sean. I never got a call back.”

On why he thinks it happened:

“I think there’s a lack of respect. And I think there are so many people under fire right now, they’re all ducking and dodging. I don’t know [why]. All I know is that it seems like people, they hate the fact that I’m so relevant. They hate the fact that I signed more autographs this weekend at WrestleCon than anybody. They hate the fact that they had a pool party with 3,000 beautiful women with Diplo. You tell me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)