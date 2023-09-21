Rick Boogs, Emma Released By WWE

You can officially pencil in another WWE departure.

As noted, Mustafa Ali and Tenille Dashwood (Emma) each confirmed their departures from the company in posts on social media on Thursday.

The latest WWE release, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, is Rick Boogs.

