Rick Boogs Speaks Out About His Future Following His WWE Release

Former WWE star Rick Boogs recently appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Boogs commented on his WWE release:

“I’m great. Yeah, I’m better than ever right now. I’m at. I mean, where do we want to start? Let’s talk about this. So basically, I started a YouTube channel. It’s like, I’m just gonna lead the interview.”

If he wants to keep wrestling:

“No. When I first decided I was going to do wrestling, pursue it, I had to be all in on something. So like, I was doing strength and conditioning stuff, personal training. I was like, if I’m gonna commit to this other endeavor, I just quit my job. I have a wife and a daughter. I just got unemployed for the sake of you know, getting hungry that I really wanted to make it happen, which my wife was not happy about. She was like, ‘Why did you have to quit?’”

On knowing his release was coming:

“Well, dude, I mean, if you want to talk about my second run on the main roster. I mean, I kind of saw the writing on the wall, but it wasn’t like, ‘Alright, well let me get ready for it’. This is just, basically, thank God for my YouTube community and stuff because I always knew I had that. I have an awesome community.”

If he feels Vince McMahon played a part in his release:

“I mean, I guess, if you just look at it objectively, like look at my NXT run, and then look at, you know, when I was seen by Vince, and look at that run, and then when management or the whole regime changed again, look at that run. So a lot of people say, ‘Oh, but he was injured.’ I think I can say this, I was supposed to be brought back earlier (on camera), like, when I wasn’t even cleared yet, a month or two after rehab and I was really planning on it. I was pumped. Like, ‘Oh, man, like, I can’t really bend my knee yet. Let’s get back up there’, and that was just kibosh.”

If anybody had a grudge against him:

“I mean, grudge wasn’t the right word. Well, I mean, at the end of the day, like in development I was told, ‘You got an awesome personality and people like you. The crowd is really with you, but you gotta just keep getting better in the ring.’ That’s basically what that regime, that’s all I’ve ever heard. It’s like, Dude, this is scripted television. We can make this whatever. It’s frustrating, but at the same time, I get where both sides are coming from.”

