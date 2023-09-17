Ricochet Claims To Be Among Strongest Wrestlers In WWE Right Now

Ricochet is athletic and strong.

In fact, pound for pound, the wrestling veteran feels he is among the strongest in WWE.

The WWE Superstar recently spoke with the folks at Fightful for an interview, during which he addressed his belief that he is among the strongest guys in WWE, and how he has always tried to use his athletic ability to stand out from the pack.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he was always trying to stand out with his athletic ability: “No. I always thought about, ‘What can I do?’ But I’m watching guys like Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Jack Evans, Amazing Red, Hayabusa, all these guys that were doing it. I’ve seen some crazy stuff, watching Jack Evans, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ I’m trying to live up to that. So it’s not really that I’m thinking, ‘Oh, people can’t do this.’ I’m like, ‘What can I do to stand out like that?’ That’s kind of how I was, especially at the time, thinking about, ‘What more can I do?’”

On how he is one of the strongest guys in WWE: “I can’t really do as much in this company, but I do definitely try to incorporate my strength because I do feel like, pound-for-pound, I’m up there with the strongest guys in the company. Again, pound-for-pound, you got guys like Bronson Reed and those guys. Obviously, I’m not stronger than those guys, but I do feel like, in specific situations, my strength is more than what people think it is.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.