Ricochet Explains Why His Heel Turn Was Always Part Of The Plan

AEW star Ricochet appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show” to discuss various topics, including the timing of his contract signing with the company and his experiences during his first year.

Ricochet said, “It’s been awesome. It’s been so much fun. It kind of went exactly like I foresaw it going. Before I made any decisions or anything, when we got here, I actually signed in July, but I didn’t debut until late August. We were there for a little bit and I was always saying, ‘Ricochet, the goal isn’t to come in, be champion immediately, and dominate.’ It was come in, have some good matches, show people that Ricochet can still have good matches, then shift character-wise.”

On his heel turn:

“I was always supposed to turn heel. We had other plans with another group, I don’t want to give too much away, but we had other plans before I even debuted, we had a trajectory of where I was gonna go. Then, what happened was so good with the way it was going that we stuck with Ricochet being a solo thing because it was going so good. The plan was always to shift character and turn. Things worked out the way they did. Some things you can plan, some things you have to run with. Everything happened to follow in line and Ricochet has made those moments.”

