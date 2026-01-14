Ricochet Files Trademark For New Nickname “The Trendsetter”

Ricochet has taken a notable step toward potentially evolving his on-screen identity, as the AEW National Champion has filed a trademark for a new nickname.

According to public records, Ricochet submitted a trademark filing for “The Trendsetter” on January 12 under his real name, Trevor Mann. The move comes as he continues to further define his character and presentation in All Elite Wrestling.

The trademark description covers a broad range of wrestling-related goods and services, signaling plans for widespread use. The filing lists its purpose as:

“Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The filing also includes coverage for:

“Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer.”

Taken together, the language suggests Ricochet intends to utilize the “The Trendsetter” name across television, digital media, and live appearances.

Since arriving in AEW, Ricochet has aligned himself with The Demand, alongside Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun. He made history in November 2025 by becoming the first-ever AEW National Champion at Full Gear. The trademark filing could point to a shift in presentation or an added layer to his persona as his title reign continues.

Ricochet is scheduled to address fans tonight on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Following that appearance, he is set to travel to Mexico City, where he will defend the AEW National Championship against Titán at CMLL’s Viernes Espectacular on Friday, January 16.

With new branding potentially on the horizon and a packed schedule ahead, Ricochet appears to be positioning himself for an even bigger presence across AEW and beyond.