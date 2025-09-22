Ricochet Reacts To ESPN’s WWE Wrestlepalooza Grade

By
Phil Johnson
-
Ricochet in AEW
Ricochet | AEW

ESPN combat sports reporter Andreas Hale gave WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 a “C” letter grade, sparking reaction across social media. One of the loudest voices came from AEW star Ricochet, who addressed the review with a lighthearted jab on Twitter/X.

“I know our show [AEW All Out] was way better than a C. 😂 👑 #Ahaa” Ricochet wrote in response, referencing AEW’s competing pay-per-view from the same weekend.

In a follow-up post, Ricochet poked fun at WWE’s positioning on ESPN. “Also what’s funny to me is how a show where they have said over over that they aren’t a ‘real sport’ and its more of a TV show about the wrestling company. But they are on ESPN a SPORTS TV channel? 😂 Make it make sense. Lol.”

His comments highlight the growing competitive edge between WWE and AEW, especially in light of Wrestlepalooza airing as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN Unlimited.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR