Riley Osborne Addresses Report He Denied Being Moved To WWE EVOLVE

Former WWE NXT star Riley Osborne was released this past weekend. He recently addressed a rumor on his Twitter (X) claiming he was against being moved to EVOLVE.

Osborne wrote, “I worked the first set of Evolve tapings the day after my wife was released. When I was told by head coach on a phone call that night I can have it off tomorrow if I need time with my wife as we had to pull out of the house we were like 2 weeks from closing on, all I had to do was tell him yea I’d like just a day to be with her. I was the first person in that building the next day and was commended on my professionalism. I will not have my work ethic questioned when I was busting my ass off in rehab to return which I knew the return would have been on Evolve. Not everything you read online is true.”

Osborne had surgery on his foot in early March.