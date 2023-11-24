Road Dogg Offers High Praise For Cameron Grimes & Shotzi

Oh … you didn’t know?

Cameron Grimes is a special talent.

Road Dogg Brian James called him that while talking about him being a “wrestler’s wrestler” on the latest installment of his “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights where he talks about this, as well as his thoughts on Shotzi being one of the more fun talents on the roster.

On Cameron Grimes being a “wrestler’s wrestler” and a “special talent”: “I don’t have really funny stories, but Cameron Grimes is one of the funniest things. Just to be able to work on that character and work closely with him. What a wrestler’s wrestler he is. He is the Brad Armstrong of the new generation. Brad probably could keep up with these guys, but Trevor really is that good in the ring. He’s a special talent.”

On Shotzi being one of the more fun talents on the roster: “Shotzi, every encounter with Shotzi is a fun one. I don’t have any really funny memories, but she’s always fun to be around, and I got to shoot a lot of stuff with her and produce the TV shows when she was hosting Halloween Havoc and stuff. She’s always a blast to be around. What I love about her the most is her real-life story of who she really is. Very strong human being, and come from a difficult place, and now she’s on top of the world, chasing a dream.”

