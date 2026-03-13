Road Dogg Removed From WWE World Appearance Listing

As PWMania.com previously reported, on the same day that former WWE SmackDown Co-Lead Writer and Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James resigned from WWE, he was scheduled to make appearances at WWE World in Las Vegas, Nevada, during WrestleMania 42 Week.

Subsequent reports suggested that Road Dogg would likely still participate in the fan event due to his existing WWE Legends contract, which is separate from his employment agreement. However, it now appears that his appearances at WWE World have been canceled.

According to PWInsider.com, Road Dogg’s appearances at WWE World next month have been removed from the event’s official listings.

In a recent announcement, WrestleCon confirmed that Road Dogg will be attending alongside his former New Age Outlaws tag team partner and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn, for all four days of the convention.

This follows the news that The New Age Outlaws will also be reuniting at Great Lakes Championship Wrestling’s Blizzard Brawl 21 later this December.

The announcement reads, “Oh, you didn’t know???? Welcome back @RealBillyGunn and #RoadDog back to Wrestlecon. They will be there all four days. You better call somebody!!!”