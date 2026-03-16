Rob Van Dam And Katie Forbes Announce Birth Of Twin Daughters

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and his wife Katie Forbes have officially welcomed twin daughters, sharing the news with fans on social media.

The couple revealed that their children were born on December 26, 2025, with Van Dam announcing the names in his post.

“12/26/2025 — Karma and Saba have officially left the womb,” Van Dam wrote.

Van Dam later confirmed that one of the twins, Saba, was named in tribute to his longtime friend and tag team partner, Sabu, who passed away earlier this year. The two wrestlers were closely associated during their time in Extreme Championship Wrestling and remained linked throughout their careers.

The couple initially announced in June that they were expecting the twins to arrive in 2026. However, complications arose when Forbes developed preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy condition involving high blood pressure and placental issues.

Doctors ultimately decided to deliver the babies early at 34 weeks, resulting in their Christmas-season arrival.

Both Van Dam and Forbes have been away from in-ring competition in recent months due to these circumstances.

Van Dam has been sidelined since suffering broken heels during the Battle Riot match for Major League Wrestling in April. Meanwhile, Forbes has not wrestled since March as she focused on her pregnancy.

Van Dam has remained active through his weekly podcast, 1 Of A Kind, where he continues discussing his career and the latest developments in the wrestling world.