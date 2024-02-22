Rob Van Dam Believes Jeff Hardy’s Injury Is All On Sammy Guevara

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently took to an episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how the injury Jeff Hardy suffered last week on AEW Rampage in a No DQ Match is all on Sammy Guevara.

RVD said, “That’s why they call it a high-risk move. I’m not throwing shade on anybody because accidents happen. God knows I’ve potatoed people in my matches but that’s on Sammy, completely. That’s a high-risk move.” ”When you f*** it up, it’s on you.”

