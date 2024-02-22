Rob Van Dam On HOOK: “He Is A Very Likable Guy And He’s Got A Good Vibe”

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently appeared on an episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling program, where he talked about a number of topics including AEW star and current FTW Champion HOOK.

RVD said, “He’s a very likable guy and, [that’s] not just first-hand from me thinking he’s got a good vibe [and] I like him, but I even noticed first that the crowd took to him so much, and so I was trying to figure that out. What is that about him? I think it’s cool that he’s Taz’s son. To use a pun – that’s a little hook on his character, and makes him stand out a little bit. Honestly, when I saw him and Samoa Joe do their little promo face-off, I thought it was funny how he held the microphone up, and it made me laugh. I thought it made him look like an unruly punk that just had some things he wanted to say but wasn’t necessarily taught how, because that’s the way it came across, which should be good for, I think, the message they were doing. I like him.”

