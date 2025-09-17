Rob Van Dam On Potential WWE Return: “Anything’s Possible”

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) spoke with TMZ’s Inside the Ring about various topics, including the possibility of returning to the company.

RVD said, “Sure, it’s possible [return to WWE]. I think anything’s possible, and I’m not ruling anything out. Personally, as far as whether I want to continue or not after my heels are completely 100% [recovered], I change my mind every few days about it. You know, I don’t really get the product that it’s becoming.”

On not getting the current WWE product:

“And here’s one thing, too — I feel like the fans who grew up watching my era thought they knew how it worked in a certain way, and now they’re the ones running it. So, they’ve changed it to how they think it was run. And now we’ve got the next fans, who have been watching them, coming up and getting ready to run things. It’s changing so much into something that feels far away from the competitive side, and maybe that’s for the best. Maybe they’re fixing things about the business. But for me personally, I feel like sometimes I could go, feel great, and show people that I can still do what I used to do. Hopefully, it’ll motivate or inspire some people, maybe. And then at other times, I feel like maybe I’d rather just be attached to old-school wrestling and remembered for that.”

