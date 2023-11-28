Rob Van Dam Reflects On Triple H Offering To Help Him With Promos In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently took to an episode of his “One of a Kind” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Triple H once offering to help him with promos in WWE, something he felt insulted by at the time.

RVD said, “I was asked about this like a year or two ago. Otherwise, I would have forgot because it’s a really faint memory. But sometime, and this would have been before 2004, I think it was Hunter, offered, I think he pulled me aside and offered [to] help me with my promos. I think I was insulted by that. My ego [and] competitiveness made me feel like he was saying I couldn’t talk, and I was like, I don’t want to talk like him. ‘I’m RVD, he just don’t get me.’ I think I felt more like that, and that probably, very good chance, could have led to some of the long-term that I had while I was there, possibly, looking back at it.”

RVD also talked about how it was hard for him to draw the line between being true to himself and doing the job.

“It was hard to draw the line between being true to myself and doing the job, which, it’s being professional and just, ‘Produce this. We need you to say this. Boom, Say it.’ I gave a f**k about a lot of stuff that I probably shouldn’t have given a f**k about. Maybe. Who knows?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



