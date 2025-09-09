Rob Van Dam Reveals Scrapped WWE Plans For John Cena Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has revealed that he was in talks with WWE about returning for a match against John Cena as part of Cena’s 2025 farewell tour.

Speaking on the TMZ Inside The Ring podcast with Branson Quirke and Roger Corral, RVD explained that discussions had progressed and both sides were interested in making it happen, “I wanted to be one of the return matches for John Cena and his retirement tour. I was talking to them. There was a lot of interest, without giving away too many details, you know, we were probably going to do it.”

Unfortunately, the match never materialized after RVD suffered a double heel fracture at an independent event in April 2025. The injury has sidelined him for five months and derailed what would have been a major moment in Cena’s farewell run.

RVD added, “And then I broke my heels.”

Cena’s retirement tour has seen him face off against rivals and peers who shaped his career, making a potential rematch with RVD — one of his most iconic opponents from the mid-2000s — a highly anticipated possibility. Their ECW One Night Stand 2006 clash remains one of the most celebrated matches of both men’s careers.

While Rob Van Dam continues to recover, he has not provided a timetable for a return to the ring.