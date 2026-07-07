ROH Death Before Dishonor Returning To 2300 Arena

Ring of Honor (ROH) recently announced on their Twitter (X) account that they will return to the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for their marquee pay-per-view event, “Death Before Dishonor,” on Friday, August 21st.

Notably, last year’s event also took place at this iconic venue. This will mark the 23rd edition of ROH’s “Death Before Dishonor.” Last year’s event was headlined by a Women’s World Championship match between Athena and Mina Shirakawa.

The promotional poster for the show features several champions, including ROH World TV Champion Lio Rush, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet, and ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, as well as Zayda Steel, The Outrunners, and Dalton Castle.

Fans can purchase tickets during the pre-sale on July 14. Tickets will become available to the general public two days later, on July 16, at 10 AM via Etix.com.

ROH wrote, “As announced by the @phillyinquirer and @phillysport, @ringofhonor is returning to the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with Death Before Dishonor on Fri, Aug 21! Pre-Sales start on 7/14; tickets on sale 7/16. For more information, sign up to become an ROH Insider at http://ringofhonor.com!”