Tony Khan Explains Why ROH’s Return To 2300 Arena Matters

PWMania.com previously reported that Ring of Honor (ROH) announced on their official Twitter (X) account that for the second consecutive year, Death Before Dishonor will take place at the 2300 Arena on Friday, August 21st.

The news was initially revealed by the Philadelphia Inquirer, which also interviewed ROH owner Tony Khan about various topics. The 2300 Arena served as a key venue for the promotion during the 2000s, and Khan is enthusiastic about the company’s return for another edition of Death Before Dishonor.

Khan said, “There’s a great tradition of Ring of Honor wrestling in Philadelphia. It’s very fitting that one of the most important shows every year in the Ring of Honor calendar, the great Death Before Dishonor event, is coming to Philadelphia. I went to see wrestling there when I was very young, around 13 years old. It means a lot to go back there. There’s tremendous history at the 2300 Arena for the Ring of Honor. It’s just a great tradition of wrestling there.”

On last year’s Death Before Dishonor event:

“I really loved the Death Before Dishonor show we had there last year. It was tremendous. So much has happened in ROH in the past year. Bandido and Athena have maintained dominant reigns and have wrestled all over the world and have shown fans why they are two of the greatest champions in the sport. We’ve seen a number of great women and men emerging in ROH and I think the shows recently have been tremendous wrestling shows. So there’s a lot to be excited about in ROH as we approach Death Before Dishonor next month.”