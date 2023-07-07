ROH TV On HonorClub Results – July 6, 2023

Ring Of Honor (ROH) recently held the latest episode of the weekly television program, where Diamanté faced Vanessa Kraven in a Women’s Division Singles Match in the show’s main event.

Below are the full results, courtesy of Mike Malkasian and WrestlingHeadlines:

– Komander def. Gringo Loco in a Singles Match.

– Daniel Garcia def. Christopher Daniels in a Singles Match.

– ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) def. Darius Martin and Action Andretti in a Tag Team Match.

– The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) and Stu Grayson def. Zak Patterson, Rip Impact and Macrae Martin in a Trios Match.

– Lee Moriarty and Big Bill def. The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) in a Tag Team Match.

– ROH Women’s World Champion Athena def. Seleziya Sparx in a ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match. After the match, Athena grounds and pounds Sparx and drives her face into the title.

– JD Drake vs. Tony Nese in a Singles Match ends in a No Contest.

– Mark Briscoe def. JD Drake and Tony Nese in a 3-Way Match. After the match, Eddie Kingston, who won the NJPW STRONG Openweight Title and who will no longer be entering the G1, spoke to Mark Briscoe and asked if he would replace him.

– Renee Paquette spoke with Mark Briscoe, who said he always thought the ROH TV Title was his legacy, but now that he has a shot at the ROH World Title, he will follow in his brother’s footsteps. Claudio Castagnoli then shows up and cuts a promo, putting over The Briscoes but saying the Mark that he knew wouldn’t walk in his brother’s footsteps, he would carve his own.

– Diamanté def. Vanessa Kraven in a Singles Match.