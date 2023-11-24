ROH TV Results – November 23, 2023

Kicking off this week’s ROH with Women’s Champion Athena & Billie Starkz issuing an open challenge to any 2 women to face them tonight. Marina Shafir enters the frame once they left and made a phone call.

Pure Title Match

Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Trent Beretta

Katsuyori Shibata & Trent Beretta scrambled to a stalemate to start this match with each man avoiding the other’s finishing maneuver then Beretta used his 1st rope break to escape a short arm scissors attempt.

Shibata went after Beretta’s arm by dropping a knee on it before kicking Beretta in the back then Shibata lands 2 kicks that sent Beretta to the apron before running into an outside in spear from Beretta.

Beretta hits a tornado DDT before following with a running knee for a near fall then Beretta laid in chops to no avail as Shibata stood up through them and lands a forearm that sent Beretta into the corner.

Beretta cuts off the hesitation dropkick by sending Shibata to the floor before hitting a plancha to the outside then Beretta hit a missile dropkick but Shibata rolls through and hits a boot as both men went down.

Shibata forced Beretta into the corner before hitting the hesitation dropkick. Shibata hit the half hatch suplex for a near fall then Shibata locks in an ankle lock forcing Beretta to use his 2nd rope break.

Beretta rolls through a Bow & Arrow but his strikes had little effect then Shibata hits an STO for a near fall then hits a ripcord slap to the face then Shibata hits Penalty Kick to get the win.

Winner & Still Pure Champion: Katsuyori Shibata (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Fatal 4 Way Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Trish Adora

Diamante & Kiera Hogan fought on the floor as Willow Nightingale nails Trish Adora with a shoulder block. Diamante clobbered on Nightingale in the corner before her & Hogan hit dives to Adora & Nightingale on the floor.

All 4 women ended up in the ring with Diamante & Adora powerbombing Nightingale out of the corner then Hogan took Diamante & Adora down with a high crossbody.

Everyone laid in chops to each other before the match broke down into a brawl but that ends with a Hogan superkick on Nightingale for a near fall.

Nightingale ends up alone in the ring with Adora & she hits Babe With The Powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Smart Mark Sterling announced that this week’s group training was cancelled in order for Tony Nese to focus on putting Ethan Page behind them.

Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese

Nese caught Page with a boot before clobbering him in the corner but Page exploded out of the corner with a shoulder block before laying in shots of his own.

Nese hides in the corner before chopping Page in the neck and dropping Page over the ropes by the neck then Nese threw Page into the stairs and the apron on the floor.

Back in the ring Page fought back but Nese avoided the Snapshot and hits a spinning heel kick for a near fall. Page fired up by hitting Headshot for a near fall.

Sterling tried to interfere but the ref caught him on the apron and threw him out as Nese complained to the ref leading to Page hitting a running boot for the win.

Winner: Ethan Page

After the match Nese & Page get into a brawl before security separates them.

We got a recap of ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston retaining his ROH World Title over Jay Lethal, and ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF teaming with Samoa Joe to beat The Gunns and retain the ROH World Tag Team Titles on the Full Gear Pre Show.

Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Match

West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs & Jorel Nelson) vs. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) vs. Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson)

The Infantry in control to start this match before Bronson hits Shawn Dean with a flapjack before sending him into Boulder’s chest. Royce Isaacs tags in and threw forearms before landing a head kick.

West Coast Wrecking Crew takes down Bronson, Carlie Bravo & The Workhorsemen then Boulder took down West Coast Wrecking Crew before The Infantry dove onto everyone on the floor.

Bronson hit a dive to the floor before Boulder hit a sidewalk slam on Jorel Nelson then Iron Savages went for Transformer Splash but the match broke down into a flurry.

The Workhorsemen eventually isolated Nelson and hits an End Of Days with a kick assist to score the win.

Winners: The Workhorsemen

Backstage Lexy Nair is with Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling & they were complaining about Nese’s loss to Ethan Page.

Pure Rules Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty

Lee Moriarty caught Wheeler Yuta in a bodyscissors before transitioning into a double wristlock then Yuta fought out before Moriarty caught Yuta with a kick to the arm.

Moriarty grounded Yuta before locking on a hammerlock Bow & Arrow submission then transitioning into a pinfall for a near fall.

Yuta transitioned into an Octopus Stretch before hitting Right Angle Slam for a near fall.

Yuta hits a bodyslam before landing a top rope splash for a near fall then went for the Hammer & Anvil elbows but Moriarty transitioned it into Border City Stretch.

Yuta escaped it but Moriarty snaps Yuta’s fingers and booted him into the corner then they fought on the top rope before Moriarty lands a superplex.

Moriarty & Yuta traded punches with corresponding warnings before getting into a forearm exchange before they traded German suplexes with Moriarty taking Yuta’s arm to try and get the Border City Stretch.

Yuta bites his way free outside of the referee’s sight before hitting Seatbelt in to score the win.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Fatal 4 Way Match

Lee Johnson vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Willie Mack vs. Fred Rosser

Willie Mack clears the ring before Jack Cartwheel took Mack to the floor & Cartwheel hits a Sasuke Special to the floor before sending Feed Rosser back in the ring as he caught him with a belly 2 belly suplex.

Lee Johnson sends Cartwheel to the floor before running wild on Rosser & he cuts Johnson off with a catch into a powerslam before calling Mack into the ring to throw hands.

They traded shots before Mack drops him with a running boot before Cartwheel backflips into a neckbreaker on Mack then Rosser hitting a forearm on Johnson before attempting pins on everyone in the ring.

Cartwheel hits a flagpole legsweep on Rosser before hitting a corkscrew senton in the ring before he misses a Shooting Star Press running into a Sky High from Mack.

Rosser sends Mack to the floor before Johnson caught him with a sunset flip for the win.

Winner: Lee Johnson

Backstage Lexy Nair is with Ethan Page & Page was furious that Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling were trying to call the shots on his career and that Nese wasn’t man enough to shake his hand. Page knew their issues weren’t done and that they wouldn’t be until Nese shook his hand.

Tag Team Match

Women’s Champion Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir

Athena threw Billie Starkz into the ring to start this match with Ronda Rousey taking her down with judo throws then Marina Shafir tags in and laid in kicks to Starkz before Starkz tags out to Athena but after Rousey tags in then Athena tags right out to Starkz.

Rousey threw Starkz into her corner before locking on an armbar in the ropes then Starkz sends Shafir into the ropes where Athena kneed her in the back. Shafir boots Athena down but Starkz & Athena double teamed Shafir to take control.

Athena works over Shafir while mocking Rousey before Shafir eventually fought off Starkz and made the tag to Rousey as Athena couldn’t tag out to Starkz again allowing Rousey to run wild on her.

Athena got a tag into Starkz allowing Athena to send Rousey to the floor with a lariat before Athena drops both Shafir & Rousey with a Samoan Drop/fallaway slam combo on the floor.

Athena went to the top rope and went for O Face on Rousey but Rousey turns it into an armbar but Athena powers Rousey up and drops her with a powerbomb but Rousey held on. Starkz broke it up with a Swanton Bomb before Shafir drops her with a backdrop.

The match broke down into a brawl with Rousey catching Athena with a step up into an armbar but Athena bites her way free before hitting Croyt’s Wrath for a near fall.

Starkz & Shafir tags in with Shafir knocking Starkz down on the top rope then Athena snuck in a tag before catching Shafir in powerbomb position.

Rousey broke things up and sent Starkz to the floor leading to Shafir sending Athena into a Samoan Drop from Rousey for a near fall then Rousey pulls up Athena but Athena drills Rousey with a forearm.

Tags were made on both sides with Starkz catching Shafir with a near fall then Athena tags in & hits a Codebreaker out of Starkz’s Gory Special then goes for the cover but Rousey it broke up.

Athena couldn’t get a tag out to Starkz allowing Rousey to tag in and lock on an Ankle Lock & Shafir got an Ankle Lock in as well but both women rolls through.

Athena hits O Face on Rousey but Starkz had tags in as Athena jumps & Starkz went for Swanton Bomb but Rousey caught Starkz with an armbar to score the win.

Winners By Submission: Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir

After the match Athena went to jump Rousey & Shafir but Shafir caught her with a mid kick. Rousey taunts Athena with the Women’s Title before Starkz saves Athena as Rousey & Shafir stood tall to close out this week’s ROH.