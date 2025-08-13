WWE NXT Results – August 12, 2025

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, FL

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Opening Segment

Ava met with Hank & Tank before the show and made it clear they could not get involved in tonight’s main event.

Nia Jax vs. Lash Legend

The opening contest saw two powerhouse competitors collide. They locked up early, testing each other’s strength, before Jax used her size advantage to force Legend into the corner with heavy shoulder strikes. Legend fought back with forearms and shoulder blocks of her own, showing resilience and landing a running corkscrew elbow followed by a big splash for a near fall.

Momentum shifted multiple times — from Jax’s guillotine choke and Samoan Drop to Legend’s Boujee Slam and an impressive bodyslam late in the match. The physicality spilled to ringside, with both women using the barricade, ring post, and announce table as weapons. In one of the wildest moments, Legend survived being driven through the announce table to beat the referee’s count back into the ring.

Back inside, a top-rope battle ended with Jax countering a powerbomb attempt into back-to-back Annihilators to secure the victory.

Winner: Nia Jax via pinfall

Backstage – DarkState

Kelly Kincaid interviewed DarkState ahead of their main event clash with four of NXT and TNA’s top stars. Dion Lennox declared this the night they prove themselves, Osiris Griffin promised to change the main event scene, and Cutler James delivered another offbeat analogy that earned groans from his teammates. Saquon Shugars promised that not only would they take down their opponents tonight, but at Heatwave, Hank & Tank would be “20 pounds lighter” when they take the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Backstage – Chelsea Green & The Secret Hervice

Chelsea Green, alongside her crew, crossed paths with multiple women’s division competitors before bumping into Hank & Tank dressed as Sol Ruca and Zaria. Stevie Turner quickly ordered them to leave. Green then told Alba Fyre to “take care” of Kendal Grey, still on the lookout for the mystery woman Tavion Heights is bringing in to oppose her and Ethan Page.

Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey (w/ Wren Sinclair)

Technical wrestling was on display here, with Hendry and Dempsey exchanging holds and counters in the opening minutes. Dempsey targeted the arm with precision, hitting a gutwrench suplex and a Northern Lights suplex for near falls. Hendry relied on his power game, landing a fallaway slam and playing to the crowd.

The two countered each other’s signature moves until Hendry finally broke through, escaping a backslide attempt and hitting the Standing Ovation for the win.

Winner: Joe Hendry via pinfall

Backstage – Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan & Jaida Parker

Lola Vice hyped up Kelani Jordan ahead of their tag match, confident that Vice City’s momentum would carry them to victory. Jordan was equally motivated to get back in the title picture. Jaida Parker appeared, betting on both women to win tonight — but making it clear she has her eyes on the NXT Women’s Championship next.

In-Ring – Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

Briggs ripped into Inamura, accusing him of selfishness and claiming that “honor” doesn’t survive in NXT. He challenged him to a Philadelphia Street Fight next week. Inamura responded by calling Briggs a “jackass” and promising to uphold his code of honor while beating him. The verbal exchange exploded into a massive pull-apart brawl, ending with Inamura taking out security — and Briggs — with a flying crossbody to the floor.

Sit-Down Interview – Jordynne Grace

Kelly Kincaid spoke with Jordynne Grace about Blake Monroe’s recent comments. Grace admitted Blake was “right” in a way, opening up about her struggles with self-worth and mental health, and how she once avoided mirrors despite her physical strength. She accused Blake of projecting her own insecurities onto others and vowed that at Heatwave, she would prove there’s no one “blueprint” for a champion.

Backstage, Blake reacted in disbelief when Ava informed her that she’d be face-to-face with Grace next week before their Heatwave clash.

Backstage – Fatal Influence

Before their tag match, Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley) were interviewed by Blake Howard, with Henley taking verbal shots at Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan. Jacy teased that if her opponents thought they could hang with a double champion, she’d enjoy watching them try. The segment also revealed Ash By Elegance and Masha Slamovich were in attendance.

Locker Room – Oba Femi & Main Event Team

Oba Femi addressed his partners Trick Williams, Moose, and Je’Von Evans, stressing the need to work together against DarkState despite their rivalries. Trick kept quiet until revealing that each man in the room would be taking an “L” from him in the coming weeks. Hank & Tank then attempted to insert themselves into the scene, ignoring Ava’s earlier warning.

Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice vs. Fatal Influence (w/ Jazmyn Nyx)

Ash By Elegance and Masha Slamovich watched from the crowd as Jordan and Henley opened with fast-paced exchanges. Vice tagged in to deliver crisp strikes before Henley and Jayne used frequent tags to isolate her. Jordan eventually got the hot tag, unleashing dropkicks and a twisting guillotine leg drop.

The closing moments saw Nyx’s interference backfire. Vice nailed Jayne with a spinning back fist, setting up Jordan’s split-legged moonsault for the decisive win.

Winners: Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice via pinfall

Vignette – Jasper Troy

A new hype video aired for Jasper Troy.

Alba Fyre (w/ Piper Niven) vs. Kendal Grey

Grey used agility to frustrate Fyre early, hitting a basement dropkick and overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Fyre fired back with a superkick and punishing offense, with Niven interfering at ringside. The action escalated when Grey took out Niven with a PK, only for Fyre to counter her momentum with a series of strikes and a gourdbuster.

After some heated exchanges, Grey hit the Gory Bomb for the win. Post-match, Ethan Page grabbed the mic to insult America before Tavion Heights introduced Tyra Mae Steele — an Olympic Gold Medalist — who proceeded to suplex both members of The Secret Hervice.

Winner: Alba Fyre via pinfall

Backstage – Fatal Influence & Ava

Fatal Influence argued their way into Ava’s office, where George Iceman, representing Ash By Elegance, was present. Ava announced that at Heatwave, Jacy Jayne will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship in a triple threat against Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance. To cool tensions, Ava booked a six-woman tag for next week: Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand.

Backstage – Chelsea Green & Ethan Page

Chelsea admitted to Page that they had a “major problem” with Heights and Steele, suggesting a peace offering next week in Philadelphia.

Main Event – Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Moose vs. DarkState

The bell never really signaled order in this one — chaos erupted immediately. All eight men brawled, with the babyface team taking early control through high-impact strikes and dives to the floor. Evans dazzled with aerial offense, while Moose and Femi used raw power to dominate.

DarkState battled back, isolating Evans and working in tandem to cut the ring in half. The tide turned again when the big men re-entered, with Moose hitting multiple pump kicks and slams. Miscommunication began to creep in, as Femi accidentally struck Evans and Moose speared Femi.

In the closing stretch, Trick Williams shockingly walked out on his team, leaving Evans vulnerable. DarkState capitalized with their Assisted Pop-Up Powerbomb for the three-count. Post-match, Hank & Tank stormed the ring to brawl with DarkState as the show went off the air.

Winners: DarkState via pinfall