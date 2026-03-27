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ROH x MLP Global Wars Results – March 27, 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
ROH MLP Global Wars
ROH MLP Global Wars

The following results are from Friday’s ROH x MLP Global Wars event at St. Clair’s College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Maya World def. Billie Starkz in a Pre-Show Match.

– Eddie Kingtson and Ortiz def. Adam Priest and “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington.

– Red Velvet (c) def. Alice Crowley to retain her ROH Women’s World Television Championship.

– Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson and Blake Christian) def. Evil Uno, Bhupinder Gujjar and Psycho Mike.

– Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Gisele Shaw to retain her ROH Women’s Pure Championship.

– Rohan Raja (c) def. Stu Grayson to retain his PWA Champion’s Grail Championship.

– Michael Oku def. Brent Banks, Jake Crist, Daisuke Sasaki, Michael Allen Richard Clark and Ace Austin in a Six-Pack Scramble Match.

– Athena (c) def. Taylor Rising to retain her ROH Women’s World Championship.

– Ricochet def. Rich Swann.

– The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) def. Kaito Kiyomiya and Bishop Dyer, Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) and Bryce Hanson and Sheldon Jean in a 4-Way Tag Team Match to become the inaugural MLP Canadian Tag Team Champions.

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