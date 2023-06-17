Roman Reigns Back On Top As WWE’s Biggest Merchandise Seller

WWE is on fire right now, as evidenced by attendance, TV ratings, PLE viewership, and merchandise sales.

Weekly merchandise sales have been led by stars such as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and others.

WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston reported last week that Rollins, LWO, Reigns, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and Kevin Owens were the top five merchandise sellers.

Dave Meltzer included attendance figures from WrestleNomics in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting that Reigns was the top merchandise seller last week, followed by Steve Austin, the nWo, Eddie Guerrero, and Cody Rhodes.

Reigns is set to returned to WWE television this week to continue his storyline with Jimmy Uso.

Reigns will compete at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.