Roman Reigns Discusses WWE Future Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns has made it clear that he has no immediate plans to step away from WWE, emphasizing both his passion for the business and the opportunities still ahead of him.

Speaking with Nico Leonard ahead of WrestleMania 42, Reigns discussed how advancements in sports science and overall conditioning have allowed performers to extend their careers longer than ever before.

“I’m 40 years young. With everything we have now—sports science, nutrition, all the information—careers have been extended. You grind it out earlier in your career, and then once you get toward the back end, that equity kicks in.”

Reigns also pointed to the financial and creative incentives that continue to motivate him at this stage of his career.

“And then you get into a different ballpark financially. I’m not going to leave the park now, you know what I mean? If the ATM machine’s not broken, you’re not going to run away from it. You’re going to keep collecting that money.”

Despite already achieving some of the highest accolades in WWE history, Reigns believes there is still more to accomplish both in and out of the ring.

“So I still feel like, creatively, there’s so much left for me to do, and there’s still a great deal of earning for me to take advantage of.”

Reigns is set to compete in one of the biggest matches of WrestleMania 42, challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in the Night Two main event on April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 coverage and WWE updates.