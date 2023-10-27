Roman Reigns Expected To Miss WWE Survivor Series 2023

Roman Reigns has had an incredible run in recent years after reinventing himself as “The Tribal Chief,” holding the Universal Championship for three years and the WWE Title for over a year.

However, when he signed a new contract in 2022, he agreed to work a reduced schedule, including rare live events, selective television appearances, and fewer matches at premium live events.

Reigns is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown for a contract signing in order to make his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against LA Knight at the Crown Jewel PLE official.

WWE’s next PLE, Survivor Series, takes place on November 25th from Chicago, and fans have been wondering if he will be there.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Roman Reigns will not be working the show.

Meltzer wrote, “Reigns is not scheduled for Survivor Series, which is notable because it’s considered a big four event. He defends at Crown Jewel and his next scheduled PPV match won’t be until Royal Rumble.”