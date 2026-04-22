Roman Reigns Gave Jacob Fatu Advice Before WrestleMania Match

WWE star Jacob Fatu spoke with Daniel Cormier about various topics, including the backstage pep talk he received from World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns before his Unsanctioned Match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 Night One on Saturday.

Fatu said, “Nah, but yesterday was, it was emotional. It didn’t hit me until I actually was getting ready to walk out. I’m so nervous. I seen a couple cats on the way. I seen my big Uce, I seen the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns yesterday. Right before I walked out. He still calls me Jake, Jakester, Jakey, you know what I mean? So he had to (tell me), you know, ‘hey, man, calm down. Enjoy the moment,’ you know? Something that my wife always tells me, but Roman was like, ‘just take it all in,’ and before I went out, man, being ready, having my gear on and locked in, just thinking about all the tough times, all the struggle, everything to bring me to this moment right here. I mean, come on, I’m very blessed to be in WWE for two years and be 2-0 at WrestleMania right out the gate.”

On McIntyre:

“Drew McIntyre ain’t no regular guy. He’s a beast. So, it might sound weird, but shout out to Drew… No, he’s not (a normal dude). I mean we got to think about what he’s been doing. I feel like this would have never happened, it would have never had got to where it went if it wasn’t for Drew McIntyre.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)