Roman Reigns’ Match For The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Revealed

Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles competed in a triple threat match on this week’s “New Year’s Revolution” edition of WWE SmackDown, with the winner challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE.

However, before a winner could be determined, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline interrupted the match.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis then informed Paul Heyman that, as a result of the attack, the Rumble would now feature a fatal four-way match.

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles will headline this year’s WWE Royal Rumble.

Click here for full WWE SmackDown results. You can check out a clip from the segment below: