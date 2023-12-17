Roman Reigns Reaches Another Significant WWE Milestone

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is booked as a top star from a creative standpoint, and his win-loss record demonstrates that WWE protects “The Tribal Chief.” Due to his part-time schedule, he has been used on select dates and rarely wrestles at house shows or on television.

Reigns’ two notable streaks were broken in 2023, when he defended his title against Seth Rollins in the opening match of the Royal Rumble but lost the match via DQ after failing to break the referee’s count while in a guillotine choke on Rollins. This was his first PPV loss since being eliminated by Drew McIntyre in the 2020 Royal Rumble. It was also his first PPV singles match loss since 2019, when Baron Corbin defeated him in a TLC match at the TLC pay-per-view event.

Thanks to The Usos, he suffered his first clean PPV loss at Night of Champions when Reigns and Solo Sikoa lost the Tag Team Titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Later, at Money in the Bank, Reigns and Sikoa were defeated by The Usos.

Reigns’ most recent match was a successful defense of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He made his return to television this past Friday on SmackDown, where he appeared alongside Randy Orton.

In another milestone for him, it has been four years since Reigns was pinned in a singles match after losing to Corbin in 2019.