Roman Reigns Reacts After WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Event Win

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns participated in the WrestleMania 42 Night Two post-show on Sunday, where he discussed various topics, including his return to the top of the wrestling world.

Reigns said, “It feels good. it feels as it should. [fans chanting ‘OTC’] And that’s what’s so pure about our business is we know right away. We know right away! There’s nothing like this here, huh? That’s the beauty of how subjective this is. We go out there and we lay our art on the line. You have two extreme examples of professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in me and CM Punk. And somehow, we can go out there and find a middle. That’s why I love this business.”

On if he gained any respect for Punk:

“There’s a reason why in like the UFC, after a big fight, you will see that respect that’s laid out. And that’s the thing. The fact that I’m out here as the Tribal Chief, and I can still hear a couple of people calling for CM Punk, you have to respect that. So I respect the man and his personal life? I don’t know. But when he steps into the arena, when the ring is set up and the pyro is going to go off? I got a lot of respect for if man that step into the arena and performs in front of all these people, because he puts his heart and his soul and his physicality on the line. So we see eye to eye? Hell no. Are we cut from the same fabric? Hell, no. But that the same time, we’re part of the same fraternity, just like you and I. Just like me and [Big] E. There’s very few of us. So when you can go out there and main event and put it on the line and hold your own. CM Punk didn’t just run his mouth, he backed it up. He just ran into a better man than him.”

On where he stands among the greatest WWE stars of all-time:

“That’s an interesting question. Because when I’m pushed far enough, you know I’m going to talk about it. This is one of them moments I don’t have to talk about it. I don’t need to brag. That is a moment I think I can showcase some humility. But at the end of the day — this is for anybody. You want to push me? I’m a man who is looking for peace right now. And if you want to push me out of my comfort zone, you going to have to deal with the consequences that CM Punk dealt with.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)