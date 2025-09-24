Roman Reigns Set To Return To WWE Ahead Of Crown Jewel

A major update has surfaced on the status of Roman Reigns. According to a new report from PWInsiderElite.com, sources close to the production of his latest film have confirmed that Reigns will wrap up shooting this Thursday in Sydney, Australia — clearing the way for his highly anticipated WWE return.

The timing aligns perfectly with WWE’s upcoming schedule, as Reigns is already featured on the official promotional poster for the Crown Jewel premium live event, taking place on October 11 in Perth, Australia. With his movie commitments coming to an end, Reigns is expected to resume his on-screen role as soon as WWE’s creative team calls for it.

Reigns has been absent from television since Clash in Paris on August 31, where he was stretchered out following a brutal post-match attack by The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The storyline assault served as an in-universe explanation for his hiatus while filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie. In the film, set for theatrical release next year, Reigns plays the iconic character Akuma.

His return is now expected to set the stage for a heated showdown with Breakker and Reed, as he seeks revenge for their attack in Paris.

Reigns remains one of the most dominant figures in WWE history, having held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for an astounding 1,316 days — a run that saw him defeat top stars including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. With his return imminent, anticipation is building for what’s next in “The Tribal Chief’s” legendary career.