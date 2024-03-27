Roman Reigns, The Rock To Appear On “The Tonight Show” On April 3

The promotional push for WWE’s biggest two-night premium live event of the year is in full swing.

Ahead of this year’s WrestleMania XL shows on April 6 and April 7, 2024, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., The Bloodline duo of The Rock and Roman Reigns will be appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

On Wednesday, the official X account for the iconic late night talk show on NBC announced that “The Final Boss” and “The Tribal Chief” will be appearing as guests on the show during WrestleMania XL Week on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

“The WWE Golden Title might be in Studio 6B today,” the post, which featured photos of Fallon and others from the show posing with the WWE Golden Championship, began. “But the Final Boss and the Undisputed Universal Champion will be here on April 3rd.”

The Rock & Roman Reigns are scheduled to take on Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in a featured tag-team main event during night one of WrestleMania XL on 4/6. On 4/7, Roman and Cody will headline night two in a match for the WWE Universal Championship for the second year in a row.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WWE WrestleMania XL results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.