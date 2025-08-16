Ron Killings Explains The Difference Between Himself And R-Truth

WWE veteran Ron Killings spoke with Joey Karni about various topics, including how his current persona differs from that of R-Truth.

Killings said, “We’re both using. I’m just not the nice one. He’s too nice bruh, he’s been getting walked on. He believes in turning the other cheek.”

He continued, “If you turn the other cheek on me I’ll hit you in it. You kick my dog I’ll kick your cat.”

On cutting his hair:

“He was growing that hair for years. Everything has to stop. Everything has to come to a stop. The rollercoaster stops at some point. His stopped and they wanted him back. They’ve invested a lot of time and a lot of people grew up with Truth. That hair was like his signature. But it had to go.”

He added, “Everything comes to a stop. The hair, the signature, it all stops. I’m driving now. If they recognize him, now they need to recognize me.”

Killings altered his persona upon returning to WWE after a brief absence in June.

