Ron Simmons Inducted Into Georgia High School Football Hall Of Fame

The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame announced this past Saturday that pro wrestling legend Ron Simmons has been inducted as part of a special recognition of two teams from the 1970s.

The honorees include the 1971 Valdosta team and the 1976 Warner Robins team, with Simmons serving as a linebacker for the latter.

During the 1976 season, Simmons recorded an impressive 130 tackles, contributing to Warner Robins’ undefeated record. Similarly, the 1971 Valdosta team also completed their season without a loss.

Simmons went on to play college football at Florida State University from 1977 to 1980 and had a brief NFL career. He also played in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the United States Football League (USFL) before transitioning to professional wrestling.

The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame was established in 2021. This year’s nominees included prominent figures such as Kirby Smart, Cam Newton, Sterling Sharpe, and Keith Brooking.

Additionally, Simmons was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 and has made occasional appearances on WWE television since his retirement from in-ring competition in the same year.