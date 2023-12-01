Ronda Rousey Addresses The Status Of Her AEW Future

After working a match for ROH last month that aired on an episode of ROH TV, there has been a lot of speculation about Ronda Rousey’s future.

Rousey left WWE after the 2023 SummerSlam event in August, where Shayna Baszler defeated the former WWE Women’s Champion in an MMA rules match. She went on to work two independent matches with Marina Shafir, the former WWE star’s longtime friend.

The ROH reportedly had a handshake agreement with Rousey and hoped to use her again in the future if she wanted to do more matches. The match on ROH TV was intended to increase HonorClub subscriptions. PWInsider reported this week that Rousey isn’t looking to wrestle full-time in the near future because she’s focused on being a mom and promoting her new memoir, which will be released in April 2024.

Rousey was asked about the possibility of wrestling for AEW while speaking with TMZ Sports. “No, no, I don’t think so,” she replied before being asked why she didn’t think so in a follow-up question.

Rousey noted, “Just trying to be home with the family and be a full-time mom.”