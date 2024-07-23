Ronda Rousey Discusses A Potential UFC Return

Former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including potentially returning to the UFC.

Rousey said, “I appreciate when people ask. Maybe it means they still miss me. If I could, I definitely would. If I want to have a whole basketball team full of kids, I can’t take any more detours. I’ve always wanted to be a mom with a lot of kids.”

Rousey lost to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015 and then to Amanda Nunes in December 2016. Rousey then went to WWE, where she had two runs, with her last WWE match being a loss to Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam 2023.