Ronda Rousey Explains Why She Has “No Reason” To Return To WWE

Former WWE Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has once again cast doubt on the possibility of a wrestling return.

Speaking with Raj Prashad of Uncrowned, Rousey described her run in WWE as stressful, chaotic, and ultimately unfulfilling, citing both personal and professional reasons for stepping away.

“It was a lot of needless anxiety and things like that. And the whole company was just a chaotic s*** show on the inside. And then they ended up dropping all my friends. So I really have no reason to go back,” Rousey said.

She revealed that one of her biggest goals was a storyline run with the Four Horsewomen of MMA, but that never materialized. With those opportunities gone, she feels she has already achieved what she set out to do in WWE. “I wanted to do a run with the Four Horsewomen and I never got to do that. And now I feel like I’ve already accomplished everything that I wanted to in WWE and all that’s really left for me is to go there and have fun with my friends, and none of my friends are there anymore.”

Rousey also pointed to her family life as another reason she doesn’t see herself making a comeback. “I just don’t think I could ever be on the road with the company again. I have two girls now, and hopefully we can have some more soon, I’d love that. And there’s just no room in my life to be able to maintain that lifestyle and a family at the same time.”

Rousey last competed for WWE in 2023, finishing her run with a high-profile feud against longtime friend Shayna Baszler. Since then, she has been focused on family and life outside of wrestling.