Ronda Rousey Reacts To Vince McMahon Resigning From TKO

As PWMania.com previously reported, after being accused of sex trafficking in a new lawsuit, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings on Friday night.

Shortly after Vince’s resignation was announced, it was reported that Endeavor may “sweep out anyone close to McMahon” in order to start fresh, as employees associated with McMahon could be viewed as a “major negative going forward.”

On Saturday, former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey responded to the news of Vince’s resignation with the following message via Twitter/X:

“Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was ‘gone’ before.”

Prichard has held the title of Executive Director for WWE RAW and Smackdown in recent years. In late March of 2023, Prichard downplayed Vince’s role in creative while speaking to The Press Box:

“He made it to one TV and really had nothing to say other than, ‘great show, thank you guys.’ In that regard, he is busy working on the business end of things and has given us free rein on the creative end of things to handle it. I think we’ve done a pretty good job so far.”