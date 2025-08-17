Ronda Rousey Set For Panel At New York Comic-Con

New York Comic-Con has announced that former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey will host her own panel at the convention this October.

The panel, titled “FIGHT LIKE A MOTHER: Ronda Rousey on Fighting, Family, and Her Groundbreaking Graphic Novel with AWA,” is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM in North Room 406.3.

You can check out the full description below:

“UFC champion. WWE superstar. Now, best-selling author, screenwriter, and comic book creator. Join Ronda Rousey as she dives into the creation of her debut graphic novel, EXPECTING THE UNEXPECTED, an unflinching thriller about survival and fierce motherhood. In conversation with a special moderator (TBA), Ronda will reveal how her own pregnancy, fears, and personal growth helped shape this raw, high-stakes story. Fans will get an exclusive look behind the scenes, from her first script pages to how Ronda collaborated with legendary comic book artist Mike Deodato to turn her words and fight scenes into these unforgettable pages with AWA.”