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Roots Of Fight Teases Potential WWE Collaboration

By
James Hetfield
-
Roots Of Fight - WWE
Roots Of Fight - WWE

Roots of Fight, an apparel company, recently teased a potential collaboration with WWE on its official Twitter (X) account. At this time, details regarding the extent of the collaboration are not available, but updates will be provided as they emerge.

The post featured a clothing item displaying both companies’ logos, along with the message, “Follow the link to be notified first!.

https://rootsof.co/sneakpeek”

Roots of Fight already offers a range of wrestling-themed apparel and partnered with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk in 2023. Recently, the company drew attention when WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tweeted that WWE no longer allows him to work with Roots of Fight. The following day, he posted a clarification, acknowledging that he understood it was a business decision and stated that he was “not mad” at WWE for “taking it away.”

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