Royce Keys Sends Message To Critics After WWE Win

WWE star Royce Keys, who recently won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, appeared on The Ringer Wrestling to discuss several topics.

He talked about how fans are often quick to criticize wrestlers who don’t achieve immediate success when they transition from one promotion to another. Keys expressed his gratitude for his past experiences but emphasized that they will not define his future.

Keys said, “That’s my past. If I focus on my past, I’m not going to succeed for my future. It was cool because I sat down with Hunter and asked if I could do these dark matches, and he looked at me and said, ‘F**k, yeah! This dude wants to get it.’ I want to learn, and I want to be here. All that past stuff, I’m grateful for it, but it’s not going to define what I’m about to do. Your past sets you up for your future.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)