Ruby Soho And Angelo Parker Open Wrestling-Themed Board Game Café

Victory Roll Cafe, a board game cafe with a wrestling theme located in Mishawaka, Indiana, recently shared a news story from ABC57 News announcing that AEW stars and real-life couple Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker are the founders of the establishment.

This news comes after Soho has been absent from AEW television since announcing her pregnancy in April 2024.

The couple welcomed their daughter in August of that year, and both are currently on maternity leave according to the report.

In the news story, Soho and Parker discussed the cafe, which offers a wide variety of board games and features a “Meeples Championship,” referencing the person-shaped tokens commonly used in modern board games.