Ruby Soho Says She Has So Much Fun Being Part Of The Outcasts

Ruby Soho loves being part of The Outcasts.

The women’s wrestling star spoke about joining the faction in AEW alongside Saraya and Toni Storm during a recent Sappenin’ appearance promoting Sunday’s AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

“I was very nervous in the beginning about being in another three-person group because I did that before and I made lifelong friends, I adore those women so much, and I didn’t know if I was going to have the same experience,” she said. “I have come to realize that both of those groups came to me exactly when I needed them. With Liv [Liv Morgan] and Sarah [Sarah Logan], it was one of those things where they came to me when I needed somebody else to get thrown into the deep end all at the same time.”

Soho continued, “We all felt all the same things, we’re all freaking out because we’re all super new and super scared. With Saraya and Toni, they came into my life at a perfect time when I really wanted to have fun in wrestling again. I wanted to have fun with my job. I wanted to laugh when I came to the back. The amount of times that I can’t keep a straight face with Saraya on the outside, while I’m in the ring, is unbelievable. She breaks me weekly. She’s hysterical when she’s on the outside. We have way too much fun. They both came at the perfect time and I’m very lucky to have been surrounded by the women that I’ve been throughout my career.”

