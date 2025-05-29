Rumor Killer On Vince McMahon Buying Back WWE

Speculation recently made the rounds suggesting that Vince McMahon might be looking to buy back WWE. The buzz appears to have started when Jonathan Coachman mentioned hearing something along those lines. However, there’s no indication the rumor came from anywhere beyond Coachman himself, and multiple sources have confirmed there’s no truth to it.

At this point, a buyback by McMahon is highly improbable. WWE’s value has soared since the merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, making any attempt to regain control financially unrealistic for McMahon. He no longer holds the leverage or resources necessary to purchase a majority stake.

McMahon does still maintain a stake in TKO, but it’s far from controlling. Asset management giant The Vanguard Group owns nearly as much stock in TKO as McMahon does. Meanwhile, Endeavor, Silver Lake equity holders, and Egon Durban collectively own more than 60% of the company, according to Wrestlenomics.

It’s entirely possible Coachman heard some chatter about McMahon’s interest in theory, but no reputable source has reported anything credible to support the idea. As it stands, there’s no movement behind the scenes pointing to McMahon trying to take back WWE.

