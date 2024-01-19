Sabu Comments On Working With John Cena

ECW legend Sabu recently appeared on an episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he talked about a number of topics including getting to work with WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena in 2006 and how he was better than everybody said he was.

Sabu said, “Oh yeah, he was better than everybody said he was and he was more gracious than I could imagine, but he was he was very good. I thought he was very good.”

Cena recently said that he is currently working on his WWE exit strategy.

