Sami Callihan Officially A Free Agent, Now Accepting Bookings

As PWMania.com previously reported, IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed he will be a free agent starting September 30.

Callihan recently took to his Twitter (X) account once again and noted that he is now accepting Indie bookings.

Even though The Death Matchine is officially a free agent, he and IMPACT Wrestling are on good terms, and a return could easily be negotiated, but he is free to speak to other promotions as well.

Callihan originally signed with IMPACT Wrestling back in 2017, and since then, The Death Machine captured the World Championship and competed against top stars like Penta El Zero Miedo, Kenny Omega, Rich Swann, Ken Shamrock, Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage and many more. Callihan has also worked with promotions such as MLW, WWE, NJPW and Lucha Underground.

