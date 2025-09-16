Sami Zayn Added To Jam-Packed Lineup For WWE NXT Homecoming

Yet another WWE NXT Homecoming announcement has surfaced.

Heading into tonight’s show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL., WWE announced that “The Glorious” Bobby Roode and “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair will be turning up at the special event.

But that’s not all.

Also on Tuesday, WWE confirmed that WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn will also be working tonight’s show.

